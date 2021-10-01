Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 40 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 47,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 1,050.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 254,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,893,000 after purchasing an additional 14,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total transaction of $7,572,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total transaction of $11,731,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,417 shares of company stock worth $42,887,641. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AZO has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,820.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,651.89.

Shares of AZO stock traded down $37.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,660.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,895. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,612.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,510.23. The company has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,085.85 and a one year high of $1,738.78.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $30.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

