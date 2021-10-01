Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 119 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.66. 96,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,243,044. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.76. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $123.51 and a 12-month high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

