Ballentine Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 70.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 78.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.52. The company had a trading volume of 18,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The stock has a market cap of $129.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.65.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

