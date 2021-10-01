Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 1,263 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.95.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,125,075. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $177.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $46.42 and a 12-month high of $105.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

