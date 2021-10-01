Ballentine Partners LLC Invests $1.25 Million in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Johnson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $606,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,196,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $814,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000.

Shares of DFAC stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $26.57. 657,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,718. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $28.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.30.

