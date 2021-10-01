Ballentine Partners LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

BIV traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.57. 4,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,127. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.84. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.21 and a 12-month high of $93.62.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

