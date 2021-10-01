Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 1,150 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Amgen by 129.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,954,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $486,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,742 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 59.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,954,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $735,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Amgen by 84.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,358,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $601,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,402,520,000 after acquiring an additional 879,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,044,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $211.50. 22,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,593,312. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.47 and a 200 day moving average of $238.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.70.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

