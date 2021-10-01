Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 2,212 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 18.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 27.5% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 26.0% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 8.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam purchased 5,000 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $68.04. 16,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,943,243. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.52 and a 1 year high of $87.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.66.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DD. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.