Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 397 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 93.5% in the first quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 39,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,567,000 after acquiring an additional 19,316 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 36.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,556,000 after acquiring an additional 11,735 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter.

VIS opened at $187.89 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $141.20 and a 12 month high of $204.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.28 and a 200 day moving average of $195.55.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

