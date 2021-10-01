Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,941 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 37,522 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 391.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOD opened at $15.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day moving average is $17.73. Vodafone Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VOD. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

