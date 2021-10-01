Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,489 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 31.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 47.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 3.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 13.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $33.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.18. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.77 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The company has a market capitalization of $615.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.64.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $249.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.90 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 9.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

