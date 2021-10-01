Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 4,722 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 426.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,399,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,169,000 after purchasing an additional 40,021,042 shares during the last quarter. Founders Fund Ill Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $515,195,000. Founders Fund II Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 51,508.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Fund II Management LLC now owns 21,302,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,134,000 after buying an additional 21,261,171 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,314.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,632,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,950,000 after buying an additional 17,315,349 shares during the period. Finally, Primavera Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 69,431.5% in the 1st quarter. Primavera Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,787,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,658,000 after buying an additional 8,774,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

PLTR opened at $24.04 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $46.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.77.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $375.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.60 million.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $15,505,912.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $242,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,214,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,854,649.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,160,027 shares of company stock worth $171,562,323. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

