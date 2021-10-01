Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 217.3% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 328.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAH opened at $49.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.92 and a twelve month high of $62.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The company had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.491 dividend. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.19%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

