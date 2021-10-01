Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $3.16 Million Stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 312,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 7.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 904,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,560,000 after buying an additional 63,217 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 710,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,193,000 after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 12.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 373,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 40,059 shares during the period. Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 292,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 13,356 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 503.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 202,454 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

Shares of BDJ opened at $9.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $10.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.