Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2.98 Million Holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. Forbes J M & Co. LLP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $319,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TOTL opened at $48.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.39. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $49.53.

