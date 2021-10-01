Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Shares Up 4.7%

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.75 and last traded at $6.71. 6,910 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,066,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $578.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 2.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.63.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $202.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.50 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $72,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $179,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 33,068.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

