B. Riley Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 79.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GAIA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gaia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Shares of GAIA stock opened at $9.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $183.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.10. Gaia has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Gaia had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $19.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gaia will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Gaia by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gaia in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaia by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 11,271 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gaia by 132.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 166,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 94,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Gaia by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 312,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. 42.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

