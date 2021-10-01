B. Riley Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 79.32% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GAIA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gaia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.
Shares of GAIA stock opened at $9.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $183.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.10. Gaia has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Gaia by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gaia in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaia by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 11,271 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gaia by 132.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 166,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 94,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Gaia by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 312,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. 42.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Gaia Company Profile
Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.
