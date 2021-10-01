AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AXT, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures and distributes high-performance compound semiconductor substrates, as well as opto-electronic semiconductor devices such as high-brightness light emitting devices, and vertical cavity surface emitting lasers. “

Separately, BWS Financial restated a buy rating on shares of AXT in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AXT has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.00.

AXTI stock opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. AXT has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $15.84. The stock has a market cap of $354.08 million, a PE ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.20.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. AXT had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $33.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AXT will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 28,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $274,436.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AXT by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 137,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 84,119 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in AXT during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in AXT by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 24,271 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in AXT by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 238,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 18,467 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AXT during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

About AXT

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

