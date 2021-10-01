Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.05% of Avalara worth $7,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVLR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 1,328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Avalara by 243.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Avalara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Avalara by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Avalara by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avalara alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVLR shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.13.

In other news, Director Rajeev Singh sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total value of $119,014.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.90, for a total transaction of $300,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,601,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,835 shares of company stock worth $12,998,484. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avalara stock opened at $174.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.67. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.93 and a beta of 0.71. Avalara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.33 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $169.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.10 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.