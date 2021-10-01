AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,717.84

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1,717.84 and last traded at $1,714.20, with a volume of 1073 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,688.57.

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,820.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,651.89.

The stock has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,612.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,510.23.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $30.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total transaction of $12,298,325.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,855,356. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total value of $11,285,370.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,417 shares of company stock worth $42,887,641 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 30.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,229,000 after purchasing an additional 50,322 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 1.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 0.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AutoZone by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,761,000 after purchasing an additional 60,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Company Profile (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

