AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $116.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $70.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist upped their price target on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.33.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AN stock opened at $121.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. AutoNation has a 1-year low of $52.50 and a 1-year high of $129.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoNation will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $149,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 58,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $7,205,437.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 520,379 shares of company stock worth $63,453,307 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,165,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $551,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.