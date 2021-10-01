aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Short Interest Update

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a growth of 553.3% from the August 31st total of 414,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

In other news, Director Paul Schimmel acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 18.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the second quarter valued at $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on LIFE shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

aTyr Pharma stock opened at $9.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.00. aTyr Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $13.10.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.13). aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 155.18% and a negative return on equity of 75.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that aTyr Pharma will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

