AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Lowered by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,518 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 73,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,180 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in AT&T by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 687,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,796,000 after purchasing an additional 303,096 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 63,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 167,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 0.5% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 128,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. 51.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.05. 242,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,525,750. The firm has a market cap of $193.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.07.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on T. Citigroup lowered their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.10.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

