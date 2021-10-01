Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Raised to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AEXAY. Societe Generale set a $10.34 target price on Atos and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Atos in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Redburn Partners cut Atos from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.61 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Atos from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Atos in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.98.

Shares of Atos stock opened at $10.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.18. Atos has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $19.01.

ATOS SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

