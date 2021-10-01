Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $540.00.

ATLKY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

OTCMKTS ATLKY opened at $60.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Atlas Copco has a twelve month low of $43.83 and a twelve month high of $70.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.94 and its 200 day moving average is $64.30.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 15.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

