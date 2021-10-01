Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Atlas Air and Polar Air Cargo, which together operate the world’s largest fleet of Boeing freighter aircraft. AAWW is principally involved in the airport-to-airport air transportation of heavy freight cargo through its two operating subsidiary airlines, Atlas Air, Inc. and Polar Air Cargo, IncAAWW, through its principal subsidiaries Atlas and Polar, offers scheduled air cargo service, cargo charters, military charters, and ACMI aircraft leasing in which customers receive a dedicated aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance on a long-term lease basis. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlas Air Worldwide currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.20.

Shares of AAWW stock opened at $81.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.86. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $85.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.28.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.73. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $990.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 15.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brightline Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 33.3% in the first quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.0% in the first quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 503,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,456,000 after purchasing an additional 14,905 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 26.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 16.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 207,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,565,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $31,000.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

