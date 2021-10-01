Atalaya Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 325,178 Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA)

Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 325,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP owned 2.69% of Orion Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OHPA. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Orion Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,897,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Orion Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,932,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Orion Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Orion Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OHPA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 10,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,837. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $10.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

