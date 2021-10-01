Atalaya Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 200,000 Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC)

Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth $4,875,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,678,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,941,000.

NASDAQ:ATVC remained flat at $$9.71 during mid-day trading on Friday. 15,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,415. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.70.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

