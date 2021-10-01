Atalaya Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC)

Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 104,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP owned about 0.15% of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter worth approximately $6,930,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth $5,868,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,890,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,956,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,699,000. 38.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LGAC remained flat at $$9.73 during trading hours on Friday. 67,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,091. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $10.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

