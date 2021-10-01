Atalaya Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON)

Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 98,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,441,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $1,948,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Frontier Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $974,000.

Frontier Acquisition stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.72. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,638. Frontier Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.72.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

