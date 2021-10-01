Atalaya Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV)

Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,238,000. Twelve Seas Investment Company II accounts for approximately 1.9% of Atalaya Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the second quarter valued at about $1,447,000. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the second quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,895,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the second quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,516. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.67.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

