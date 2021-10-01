AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Given New $73.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.67 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.04 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.00.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $60.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $61.29. The company has a market cap of $186.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.93.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. Research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 68.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 960.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 112.8% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 13.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

