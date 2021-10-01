AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Set at GBX 9,000 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a £102 ($133.26) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 9,220 ($120.46) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 9,501.54 ($124.14).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

LON:AZN opened at GBX 8,958 ($117.04) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8,437 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8,079.18. The company has a market capitalization of £138.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.82. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,998 ($117.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of GBX 64.80 ($0.85) per share. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.36%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.