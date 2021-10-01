ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,871.54 ($76.71).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASC. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, July 16th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 6,700 ($87.54) to GBX 6,500 ($84.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday.

ASC stock traded down GBX 241 ($3.15) on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,002 ($39.22). 683,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,063. ASOS has a 1-year low of GBX 2,967 ($38.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The stock has a market cap of £3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,666.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,583.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

