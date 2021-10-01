ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASML is a world leader in the manufacture of advanced technology systems for the semiconductor industry. The company offers an integrated portfolio for manufacturing complex integrated circuits. ASML designs, develops, integrates, markets and services advanced systems used by customers the major global semiconductor manufacturers to create chips that power a wide array of electronic, communications and information technology products. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. New Street Research lowered ASML from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $801.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $745.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $814.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $709.79. ASML has a 52 week low of $357.38 and a 52 week high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.33 billion, a PE ratio of 54.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASML will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in ASML by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,022,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,289,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ASML by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $831,692,000 after acquiring an additional 911,709 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in ASML by 1,903.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 831,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,121,000 after acquiring an additional 789,563 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter worth $199,794,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in ASML by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,329,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,753,000 after acquiring an additional 234,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

