ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €845.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been assigned a €845.00 ($994.12) price target by The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) price objective on ASML in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €845.00 ($994.12) price objective on ASML in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($917.65) target price on ASML in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €600.00 ($705.88) price target on ASML in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €750.00 ($882.35) target price on ASML in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €682.17 ($802.55).

