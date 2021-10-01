Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) PT Lowered to $110.00

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $113.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.43% from the company’s previous close.

ASH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.43.

Shares of Ashland Global stock opened at $89.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.14 and a 200-day moving average of $88.96. Ashland Global has a 1-year low of $68.17 and a 1-year high of $95.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ashland Global will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total value of $104,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ashland Global by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,907,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $516,925,000 after acquiring an additional 127,752 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,246,000 after acquiring an additional 115,094 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,467,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,757 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,892,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,113,000 after acquiring an additional 19,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,837,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,761,000 after acquiring an additional 110,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

