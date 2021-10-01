ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.440-$1.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.ASGN also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.060-$5.170 EPS.

ASGN opened at $113.14 on Friday. ASGN has a twelve month low of $62.21 and a twelve month high of $118.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.08.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $974.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.25 million. ASGN had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.66%. As a group, analysts predict that ASGN will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ASGN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Hanson reiterated a sell rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ASGN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.60.

In other news, Director Mariel A. Joliet sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total value of $233,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 8,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total transaction of $911,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,807,527. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

