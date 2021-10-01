Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Position Reduced by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,066,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,399 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $525,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABG. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $291,000. Community Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 159,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,327,000 after buying an additional 23,818 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 7,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.67.

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $196.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.35. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.99 and a 52 week high of $216.88.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 42.22%. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 24.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

