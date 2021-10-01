Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) Short Interest Up 169.3% in September

Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, an increase of 169.3% from the August 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARZTY opened at $0.69 on Friday. Aryzta has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.63.

Aryzta Company Profile

Aryzta AG engages in the production and distribution of baked goods. Its brands include La Brea Bakery, Otis Spunkmeyer and Cuisine De France. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

