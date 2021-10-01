Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) Short Interest Up 169.3% in September

Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, an increase of 169.3% from the August 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ARZTY opened at $0.69 on Friday. Aryzta has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.63.
Aryzta Company Profile
Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Aryzta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aryzta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.