Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 593,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,952 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Arrival were worth $9,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARVL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arrival in the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrival during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,829,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Arrival during the first quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Arrival during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrival during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,884,000. 8.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Arrival stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.28. Arrival has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $37.18.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on Arrival in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Arrival Company Profile

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

