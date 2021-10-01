Arqma (ARQ) Price Reaches $0.0625

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 18.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for $0.0625 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Arqma has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar. Arqma has a total market cap of $677,457.94 and $2,673.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,416.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,230.22 or 0.06812403 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.93 or 0.00347823 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $536.12 or 0.01130661 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.10 or 0.00107766 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $259.24 or 0.00546721 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $219.13 or 0.00462139 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006164 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.72 or 0.00288330 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 16,883,043 coins and its circulating supply is 10,838,500 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.