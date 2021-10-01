Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc Sells 9,717 Shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Stock

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Director Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 9,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $336,985.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alico alerts:

On Wednesday, September 29th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 4,500 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $155,700.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 6,000 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $263,775.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,000 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $248,710.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $269,175.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $272,175.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $269,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 5,000 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $181,000.00.

Shares of ALCO opened at $34.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Alico, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.95 and a 1-year high of $38.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.38 and a 200 day moving average of $33.46.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $34.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.40 million. Alico had a net margin of 48.47% and a return on equity of 1.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alico, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. Alico’s payout ratio is currently -833.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALCO. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alico during the 2nd quarter worth $6,391,000. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in Alico by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Alico by 301.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 60,644 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alico by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 200,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 36,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Alico by 193.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 28,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Alico from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

About Alico

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agribusiness and land management. The firm offers environmental services, land leasing, cattle ranching, and related support operations. It operates through the following segments: Alico Citrus, Land Management and Operations. The Alico Citrus segment includes activities related to planting, owning, cultivating, and managing citrus groves in order to produce fruit for sale to fresh, and processed citrus markets.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.