Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc Sells 4,500 Shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Stock

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Director Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $155,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 9,717 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $336,985.56.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 6,000 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $263,775.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,000 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $248,710.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $269,175.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $272,175.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $269,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 5,000 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $181,000.00.

Shares of ALCO opened at $34.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.38 and its 200 day moving average is $33.46. Alico, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.95 and a fifty-two week high of $38.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.69 million, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Alico had a net margin of 48.47% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $34.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alico, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Alico’s dividend payout ratio is currently -833.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Alico from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alico by 24.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Alico by 100.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in Alico by 22.3% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 200,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 36,553 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Alico by 193.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 28,223 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Alico by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. 41.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alico

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agribusiness and land management. The firm offers environmental services, land leasing, cattle ranching, and related support operations. It operates through the following segments: Alico Citrus, Land Management and Operations. The Alico Citrus segment includes activities related to planting, owning, cultivating, and managing citrus groves in order to produce fruit for sale to fresh, and processed citrus markets.

