Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.54 Per Share

Analysts expect Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to report $2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.57 and the lowest is $2.50. Arista Networks posted earnings per share of $2.42 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full year earnings of $10.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $10.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $11.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.04 to $13.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ANET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.33.

Shares of ANET opened at $343.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $365.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.12. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $200.35 and a 52 week high of $384.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.27, for a total value of $3,722,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,650.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.93, for a total transaction of $511,403.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,353 shares of company stock valued at $79,478,327. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,087,000 after buying an additional 107,595 shares during the period. 61.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

