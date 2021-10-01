Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Given “Outperform” Rating at BMO Capital Markets

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.46.

Shares of Argonaut Gold stock remained flat at $C$2.75 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 283,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Argonaut Gold has a 52-week low of C$1.90 and a 52-week high of C$3.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.91. The firm has a market cap of C$854.27 million and a P/E ratio of 7.97.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The mining company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$147.68 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Argonaut Gold will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

