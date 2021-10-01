Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.58

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.58 and last traded at $8.58, with a volume of 4944 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.88.

About Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR)

Archer Aviation Inc is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc, formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

