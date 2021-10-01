ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €39.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) received a €39.00 ($45.88) target price from investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €38.22 ($44.97).

ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a twelve month high of €30.76 ($36.19).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Analyst Recommendations for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

