Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Lifted by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 333.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,760,890 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,124,346 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 4.5% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $88,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. now owns 48,326 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 327,467 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $44,850,000 after buying an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Apple by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 72,242 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,894,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,771 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,552,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Apple by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 42,592 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,833,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $141.50 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

