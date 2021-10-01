AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.31 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. AngioDynamics updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.000-$0.050 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.00-0.05 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $25.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.77 and a 200 day moving average of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.63 and a beta of 0.83. AngioDynamics has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $30.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANGO shares. Raymond James upped their target price on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AngioDynamics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 88.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,460 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.75% of AngioDynamics worth $7,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

